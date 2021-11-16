Here's How You Can Watch Season 1 of 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'By Shannon Raphael
Nov. 16 2021, Published 12:42 p.m. ET
For years, fans of The Real Housewives have been begging for Bravo to put together some sort of crossover event or all-stars season to bring ladies from the various franchises together.
After all, the cast members from these different locations have real friendships with one another outside of their respective shows, and they've often teased their off-screen hangouts on social media in the past (who can forget the collective FOMO we all felt when the reality stars united at Andy Cohen's baby shower in 2019?)
It was, therefore, a dream come true for diehard fans when the NBCUniversal streaming app, Peacock, greenlit The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) in early 2021. The spin-off series features seven fan favorites (and a villain or two) from four different cities.
The first season of the all-stars show features RHOA star Kenya Bailey and alum Cynthia Bailey, RHONY personalities Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, RHONJ sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and RHOBH O.G. Kyle Richards.
While the cast members hail from different spots around the country, they all have one thing in common: fiery personalities.
The women filmed the debut season of the show for eight days in Turks and Caicos, which means that there was a picturesque backdrop for their knock-down, drag-out fights.
For those who have watched these stars exchange words and have heated discussions in their respective cities for more more than a decade, RHUGT will surely become must-see television — but how exactly can you watch the show?
Here's how to watch 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.'
The Real Housewives spin-off series is a Peacock original, which means that subscribers of the streaming service will have the first access to all eight episodes.
Though the show was originally set to debut on Thursday, Nov. 18, Peacock released the first three episodes three days early on the app. The remaining episodes are set to air one at a time on Thursdays going forward.
If there are no interruptions to the release schedule — and if Peacock does not do any more early episode drops — then viewers can expect to see the Season 1 finale come out on Peacock on Dec. 23 (which means that fans can find out if all of the conflicts are resolved as an early Christmas present).
While those who have Peacock subscriptions are at an advantage when it comes to watching RHUGT Season 1, cable TV loyalists will also be able to watch at least part of the highly-anticipated all-stars iteration.
Will 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' also air on Bravo or on regular TV?
While some diehard fans of The Real Housewives may decide to subscribe to Peacock in order to see the drama on RHUGT unfold right when new episodes come out, there is a bit of good news for those who are willing to wait.
The first episode of RHUGT Season 1, "When Wives Collide," is set to air on Bravo on Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. It's unclear at this time if other episodes of the show will be airing on Tuesdays on the network, or if this is a one-time occurrence to attempt to entice Bravo viewers to subscribe to Peacock.
Until then, the first three episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip are available to stream on Peacock now. New episodes drop on the streamer on Thursdays.