Here's How You Can Watch Season 1 of 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'

For years, fans of The Real Housewives have been begging for Bravo to put together some sort of crossover event or all-stars season to bring ladies from the various franchises together.

After all, the cast members from these different locations have real friendships with one another outside of their respective shows, and they've often teased their off-screen hangouts on social media in the past (who can forget the collective FOMO we all felt when the reality stars united at Andy Cohen's baby shower in 2019?)