I Can't Wrap My Head Around the Fact That 'In the Heights' Is in Roblox

There have been some unlikely cross-over promotional events in recent years that came out of left-field but still inevitably worked, like the Travis Scott Fortnite virtual concert. Sure, we've seen a John Wick skin in the game and a number of guest appearances from Marvel characters, but to have an elaborate in-game event is pretty wild.

It looks like Roblox is getting on that virtual event action with the film adaptation of Lin Manuel-Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights.