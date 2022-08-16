All Signs Point to (SPOILER) as Bunny's Killer in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 9 on Hulu.
Has the mystery of who murdered Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) finally been solved? Is Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 killer?
All signs are pointing straight to Cinda at this point. Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) all agreed that Detective Kreps (Michael Rapaport) wasn't nearly competent enough to pull off such an elaborate scheme on his own.
There had to be a criminal mastermind behind Bunny's murder, and the subsequent setup to frame our crime-solving trio.
Is Cinda Canning the killer in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2?
Even Mabel was initially skeptical about Poppy's — er, Becky's (Adina Verson) — all-encompassing fear of her Peabody Award–winning podcasting boss. However, Poppy finally convinced Mabel by revealing that she was the missing murdered woman in Cinda's All Is Not OK In Oklahoma podcast.
"You don't know what she's capable of," Becky warned Mabel, continuing ominously with, "You don't know what she'd do to get what she wants."
Rose Cooper (Shirley MacLaine) also informed Charles that Cinda had come around sniffing for her painting of Charles' father with Charles as a young boy, noting that Cinda was quite pushy about it.
Kreps also revealed in his internal monologue at the end of Episode 9 that it was in fact Cinda who met him at the Chicken Chug. Cinda, who hired him to plant evidence so she could "solve" Becky's murder. Was it really worth the Peabody, Cinda?
That would explain the killer's motive for planting evidence and setting up Bunny's murder scene to make it appear as if Mabel committed the crime. We wouldn't be shocked if Cinda even created the "Bloody Mabel" moniker herself (after all, who else but a fellow podcaster would be able to come up with an applicable nickname that was guaranteed to trend on social media?).
But why would Cinda want Rose Cooper's painting so badly? Why kill Bunny? That motive still doesn't make sense.
Could it be that Bunny just happened to be in the wrong place at the opportune time for Cinda to strike? And did Cinda actually commit the murder herself? Although the woman is cunning, it's hard to imagine that she could stab someone eight times with a kitchen knife successfully and escape without notice.
But then again, she did manage to hide Becky right in plain sight! So what other skeletons is Cinda hiding in that fancy closet of hers? Will Becky find her courage and stand up against Cinda so she can be arrested, once and for all?
We'll just have to wait and see when the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale drops on Hulu on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.