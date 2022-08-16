Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu
omitb
Source: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

All Signs Point to (SPOILER) as Bunny's Killer in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2

Katherine Stinson - Author
By

Aug. 16 2022, Published 7:06 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 9 on Hulu.

Has the mystery of who murdered Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) finally been solved? Is Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 killer?

Article continues below advertisement

All signs are pointing straight to Cinda at this point. Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) all agreed that Detective Kreps (Michael Rapaport) wasn't nearly competent enough to pull off such an elaborate scheme on his own.

There had to be a criminal mastermind behind Bunny's murder, and the subsequent setup to frame our crime-solving trio.

Cinda Canning (Tina Fey)
Source: Hulu

The bulletin board never lies!

Article continues below advertisement

Is Cinda Canning the killer in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2?

Even Mabel was initially skeptical about Poppy's — er, Becky's (Adina Verson) — all-encompassing fear of her Peabody Award–winning podcasting boss. However, Poppy finally convinced Mabel by revealing that she was the missing murdered woman in Cinda's All Is Not OK In Oklahoma podcast.

"You don't know what she's capable of," Becky warned Mabel, continuing ominously with, "You don't know what she'd do to get what she wants."

Rose Cooper (Shirley MacLaine) also informed Charles that Cinda had come around sniffing for her painting of Charles' father with Charles as a young boy, noting that Cinda was quite pushy about it.

Kreps also revealed in his internal monologue at the end of Episode 9 that it was in fact Cinda who met him at the Chicken Chug. Cinda, who hired him to plant evidence so she could "solve" Becky's murder. Was it really worth the Peabody, Cinda?

Article continues below advertisement

That would explain the killer's motive for planting evidence and setting up Bunny's murder scene to make it appear as if Mabel committed the crime. We wouldn't be shocked if Cinda even created the "Bloody Mabel" moniker herself (after all, who else but a fellow podcaster would be able to come up with an applicable nickname that was guaranteed to trend on social media?).

But why would Cinda want Rose Cooper's painting so badly? Why kill Bunny? That motive still doesn't make sense.

Article continues below advertisement

Could it be that Bunny just happened to be in the wrong place at the opportune time for Cinda to strike? And did Cinda actually commit the murder herself? Although the woman is cunning, it's hard to imagine that she could stab someone eight times with a kitchen knife successfully and escape without notice.

cinda canning
Source: Hulu

But then again, she did manage to hide Becky right in plain sight! So what other skeletons is Cinda hiding in that fancy closet of hers? Will Becky find her courage and stand up against Cinda so she can be arrested, once and for all?

We'll just have to wait and see when the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale drops on Hulu on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Why Does Charles' Nose Bleed in Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building'? It's a Bloody Mystery

'Only Murders in the Building' Fans Are Fascinated by Selena Gomez's Voice

The Name of the Son of Sam Game in 'Only Murders in the Building' Has Sinister Origins

Latest Hulu News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.