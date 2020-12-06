Is Cynthia Bailey Joining 'RHOBH'? With a New House in LA, Anything Is Possible

There have been rumors about Cynthia Bailey joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since May 2020. This was after people started speculating whether or not Cynthia's role was going to be demoted on Real Housewives of Atlanta after her marriage to Mike Mill, since he and their daughter Noelle Robinson live in Los Angeles.

She was more recently approached with the same question of whether or not she'll be joining the RHOBH cast, and her answer was only a little bit more concrete this time around.

Back in May, the reality star told Hollywood Life, "There’s been a lot of talk about me transitioning to [ RHOBH ], and I’m quite friendly with a lot of the ladies on [RHOBH] as well. I don’t know what the future holds for me. All I know is whatever God wants Cynthia Bailey to do, that’s what I will do."

Is Cynthia Bailey joining 'RHOBH'? We must know.

Cynthia Bailey claims she's "available" to appear on RHOBH if the cast wants her. And since she now owns a home in LA, it would be much easier for filming. "Now, I'm still available to get on a plane. We have two homes. We have our home in Los Angeles and we have our home here in Atlanta. So I'm more than happy to go play with Garcelle and the girls if called upon to do so. ...I really do live both places now." However, it really doesn't look like Cynthia will be leaving Atlanta any time soon.

"Nothing's like Atlanta. Atlanta is always going to be home. I don't think I will ever get rid of Lake Bailey — Lake Bailey on the Hill now," Cynthia told People. But she also acknowledged that, now that she's married, she also has her husband to consider. "This is my happy place. This is my peac," she said. "But however, now that I'm married, because I had got asked this question a lot before I got married, but now that we're married, wherever my husband is, is where I will be."

Bravo was filming Season 11 of RHOBH up until around November, when they paused production due to COVOD-19. Season 11 is still set to premiere sometime in 2021, although it's unclear when. It's been confirmed that Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke are coming back, and that we'll be meeting newcomers Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton. Denise Richards decided not to come back, while Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave wasn't invited back.