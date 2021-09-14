'Dear Evan Hansen' Is Distributed by Universal Pictures — Will It Be on Netflix?

Based on Steven Levenson's hit musical, the 2021 film Dear Evan Hansen tells the unusual tale of a high schooler who finds himself at crossroads in life after one of his classmates, Connor Murphy (Colton Ryan), commits suicide.

Instead of telling Connor's family the truth, Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) chooses the path less taken and rewrites history to make it seem as though they were good friends. So, where can we watch the movie? Is it going to be available on Netflix?