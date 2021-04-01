'Harry Potter' Has Been Taken off of Every Streaming Service

If there's anything that can rival the popularity of the Harry Potter books, it's the movies of the same name. These movies are a part of childhoods across the world and have had so many kids wishing they could get their own letter to Hogwarts. So many of us still sit by our mailboxes. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was the final film in the series and ever since then, fans have been trying to watch the films on some kind of streaming service.

HP fans have wanted the films on streaming services like Netflix for years, but even if they do come to the streaming service, they don't tend to stay for long. The movies have jumped around from one service to another since they were last in theaters, but here's where you can watch all of them right now.

Is 'Harry Potter' coming to Netflix?

No, unfortunately, the Harry Potter movies will not be on Netflix. In fact, they have been taken off of almost every streaming service in the United States. It's being said that this is because the movies have been moved to cable networks like FX and Syfy. According to Screen Rant, NBCUniversal has the rights to the movies until the end of 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Right now, anyone who wants to watch the Harry Potter movies has to pay up. You can still stream the movies on different services like Amazon Prime and YouTube for a fee. Otherwise, you'll have to do things a little old school and buy Blu-rays or DVDs to watch all the movies. Streaming the films makes more sense if you're looking to save money.

Article continues below advertisement