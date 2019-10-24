Is Jason Kennedy Leaving 'E! News' After Giuliana Rancic Announces Her Exit From the Show?

Goodbye, again. Giuliana Rancic just announced that she was once again saying farewell to her full-time hosting gig with E! News, ahead of the company's move from a nightly news program in Los Angeles to a morning talk show in New York City. “I wanted to let you hear firsthand that I’ve decided I won’t be able to make this big move at this time,” she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram statement.

She continued: “I love E! News but what’s best for my family, as well as my current schedule, just won’t allow for the commitment a daily show takes.” While she’ll no longer be popping up on our television screens each night, the broadcast journalist assured fans that she’ll continue to host Live from the Red Carpet for the network. So, with Giuliana exiting the series, fans are wondering if co-host Jason Kennedy is leaving E! News too.

Is Jason Kennedy leaving E! News? As fans watch Giuliana depart from her full-time hosting gig to spend time with her family and continue running multiple businesses, viewers are wondering if Jason will also be leaving his role at E!. The TV host has worked at the network for 14 years, starting off as the weekend anchor working up to becoming the weeknight host.

After it was announced that E! News would be turned into a morning program in New York, there has been no word on if Jason and his wife Lauren Scruggs will make the move from sunny L.A. to the Big Apple. However, Page Six reported that he was "not expected to follow E! News to the East Coast.”

While Jason may not be heading to New York as a morning host, that doesn’t mean he will make the decision to leave the celebrity news program permanently. In an August interview with Flamingo mag Jason spoke about where he sees himself in five years. “I would love to stay at E! as long as they will have me, honestly,” he said. “So that’s kind of where my head’s at, because I don’t even know what’s going to happen a year from now, let alone five years.”

Why is E! News moving to New York? In August, it was announced that the E! News program was expanding in 2020. “The E! News footprint is unparalleled, and our growth continues with this investment in more edgy, comedic, personality-driven linear programming,” said Tammy Filler (via Variety ), who was brought in expand the cable channel’s programming.

