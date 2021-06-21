'The Bachelorette' Fans Believe That Katie Thurston Got Engaged at the End of Season 17

Season 17 of The Bachelorette kicked off with an explosive episode on June 7, 2021, and fans have been busy speculating about which contestant will end up stealing The Bachelorette Katie Thurston's heart ever since.

Episodes 1 and 2 introduced viewers to absolute sweethearts like Connor B., a math teacher who's not afraid to expose his vulnerable side and whip out a guitar, and James, who made an entrance in a box. But so, whom did Katie get engaged to after shooting the season?