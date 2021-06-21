'The Bachelorette' Fans Believe That Katie Thurston Got Engaged at the End of Season 17

'The Bachelorette' Fans Believe That Katie Thurston Got Engaged at the End of Season 17By Leila Kozma
Jun. 21 2021, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Season 17 of The Bachelorette kicked off with an explosive episode on June 7, 2021, and fans have been busy speculating about which contestant will end up stealing The Bachelorette Katie Thurston's heart ever since.
Episodes 1 and 2 introduced viewers to absolute sweethearts like Connor B., a math teacher who's not afraid to expose his vulnerable side and whip out a guitar, and James, who made an entrance in a box. But so, whom did Katie get engaged to after shooting the season?
Is 'The Bachelorette' star Katie Thurston engaged?
Season 17 of The Bachelorette sees 30 men vie for Katie's attention. Some contestants have already succeeded to make a mark — like Justin, a hobby painter who had no trouble bagging a kiss in Episode 1, or Greg, who gave Katie a pasta necklace — while others turned out to be slightly less fortunate. So, did Katie end up getting engaged at the end of the filming? Who could be the lucky winner of Season 17 of The Bachelorette?
According to Reality Steve, the go-to expert on all things The Bachelorette-related, Katie did get engaged at the end of Season 17. As the blogger wrote, Katie appears to have found the right man for her during her stay at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M., though it's unknown where things currently stand between her and her chosen one.
"Katie is engaged. However, I don't know to who," Reality Steve explained. "Katie definitely got engaged at the end of this. And unless she breaks up before the [Season 17 Finale], which I guess anything can happen, but she's happy and engaged as we speak, so I'd expect that to last."
Further details about the lucky winner are yet to be unveiled. Reality Steve dropped a few more hints in the same blog post, however.
Greg, John, and Blake will likely make it to the final four on 'The Bachelorette.'
As Reality Steve shared, Greg, the contestant who gifted Katie a pasta necklace made by his niece in the Season 17 premiere, and John, the bartender from Pacific Beach, Calif., whom Katie enthusiastically described as "her type" mere seconds after she was first introduced to him, will likely make it to the final four.
Blake Moynes, who competed in Season 16 of The Bachelorette, will also enjoy considerable success — as Reality Steve firmly believes that he too will stay in the competition until the end. Unfortunately for viewers, the identity of the fourth contestant to make it to the end is yet to be revealed.
But Reality Steve claims that the last few episodes will take a radically different turn to what went down in Pilot Pete's or Matt James' seasons. As the blogger argues, Katie has been sharing cheeky posts on Instagram about her current relationship status — which likely indicates that the process of getting engaged was considerably smoother for her than for some of her predecessors.
Catch new episodes of The Bachelorette every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.