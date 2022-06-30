Is Madison LeCroy Still on 'Southern Charm' for Season 8?

More than a year after Craig Conover dropped a few bombshells about Madison LeCroy, a retired baseball player, and Austen Kroll during the Southern Charm Season 7 reunion, the hit Bravo series returned for a new season on June 23.

Most of the Season 7 Charm-ers returned, though John Pringle is now appearing on the show as a guest. Venita Aspen and Chleb Ravenell have both been promoted to full-time roles, and Naomie Olindo came back after taking a season off.