Tom Holland's Future in the MCU Is Being Questioned — Here's the Truth

Despite the popular trailer for the third Spider-Man Marvel movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home , which is also produced by Sony, we’re all asking if Tom Holland is being replaced for good by Marvel. That’s because in What If…?, his iconic character is voiced by a different actor, Hudson Thames . However, Hudson’s performance definitely evokes Tom’s, so we’re almost equally as charmed by him.

On the other hand, we’re not ready for a new Spider-Man, and it feels out of character for Marvel to just replace Tom without an explanation. But as far as What If…?, because of his complicated joint Sony-Marvel contract, it’s likely that’s why he’s not in the animated series.

Executive producer Brad Winderbaum even revealed to Collider, “I’m not privy to all the ins and outs of the relationship with Sony, but I think it may have had something to do with it.”