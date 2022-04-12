Is Miguel Alive in the Future on 'This Is Us'? Here's Everything We KnowBy Allison DeGrushe
Apr. 12 2022, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Since its second season, NBC's hit drama This Is Us has teased its viewers with brief glimpses into the future.
The first flash-forward occurred in the Season 2 finale, showing Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and a grown-up Tess (Iantha Richardson) arriving to see an unknown person. Since then, we've slowly uncovered more details about the future.
So far, we know that the Pearson clan is visiting Rebecca (Mandy Moore), whose health appears to be rapidly declining. Additionally, we learn that the entire family is gathering at the home Kevin (Justin Hartley) built next to the family cabin in memory of his father, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).
While we've received our first looks at several characters, one who is noticeably absent is Miguel (Jon Huertas). He's not at Rebecca's bedside, so where is he? Is he alive? Here's everything we know.
Is Miguel alive in the future on 'This Is Us'?
Although there hasn't been any confirmation regarding Miguel's whereabouts in the future, many theorize that Rebecca's second husband is actually dead. In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chrissy Metz revealed that two significant characters will reach the end of their respective roads by the end of the final season.
Of course, we understand that Rebecca will most likely die from Alzheimer's, seeing as she's seemingly on her deathbed at Kevin's beautiful home. But, who is the second person? Unfortunately, our minds automatically assume that it's Miguel because he has yet to make an appearance in the future.
Many in the show's subreddit have addressed this theory, with one Redditor suggesting Miguel dies of old age.
"Miguel's going to be in his eighties by the time Rebecca passes, so it's logical that he dies. If he's still alive, it's likely he's being cared for alongside her and is not in great shape," the user wrote. "I still say we get a flashback Miguel/Rebecca episode, and he dies, suddenly, while she's in the midst of her long illness."
Another Redditor noted that in the present-day storyline, "Miguel is in the range of dying from old age, and he would be even more so in 2032. Add on top of that the stress of having his wife go through this disease is only going to make that worse."
Others believe Miguel is still alive, but he isn't allowed by Rebecca's bedside.
Though Miguel's death makes the most sense, others believe that he's still alive; however, another theory suggests he's not allowed by Rebecca's bedside — wait, what? That's his wife, so Miguel deserves to be with Rebecca, not Nicky.
Well, according to US Weekly, this theory proposes that Rebecca has completely forgotten that Jack is dead, and she believes Nicky is her late husband. As a result, the rest of the family goes along with it, including Miguel.
"In that case, Miguel may be in another room — or not coming over at all — in order to let his wife, who he loves, remember her first husband. It seems that above all else, he’s in love with her and knows how much she loved Jack," per Us.
Regarding this tear-jerking theory, Us also spoke with Milo Ventimiglia who said it's "pretty cool," adding, "Speaking as Jack, it breaks my heart that Miguel is not around because that’s his best friend ... But maybe that means that maybe Jack and Miguel are just, kind of, hanging out in heaven together. I don’t know!"
The final season of This Is Us continues Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.