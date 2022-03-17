How Real Is Lifetime's New Reality Series, 'Million Dollar Hustle'?By Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 17 2022, Published 5:08 p.m. ET
Whether you're familiar with the ladies of Million Dollar Hustle or not, you're bound to wonder just how real the Lifetime reality show is. The series focuses on entrepreneur Stormy Wellington and her close-knit group of fellow businesswomen, called the Circle of Bosses.
Stormy is a self-made millionaire who has managed to become a trusted life coach and motivational speaker thanks to her years of experience.
The series focuses on the business and personal life of Stormy and the other Million Dollar Hustle cast members, including Stormy's daughter, health and beauty expert Maniya Canty. But since they all live so extravagantly and the series trailer promises some major drama, viewers are curious about how legitimate the show is.
Is 'Million Dollar Hustle' real?
Although Million Dollar Hustle might seem over the top to some, it appears to be totally legit so far. Stormy herself has been open over the years about working hard to make a name for herself and now helps others achieve the same goal.
Even if viewers see Stormy's business as a "pyramid scheme," as some have said on Twitter, she doesn't seem to be hiding anything on the show.
The other women of Million Dollar Hustle have their own individual stories of what brought them to where they are, and those also seem to be 100 percent real.
If Stormy and her fellow Circle of Bosses seem like they're a little much at times, that's only because they share the same confidence that got them to where they are today.
Where is 'Million Dollar Hustle' filmed?
Million Dollar Hustle is filmed primarily in Florida, specifically, in Miami. Stormy said in an interview with Earn Your Leisure that she noticed that not many Black people drove around Miami in luxury cars or lived the lifestyle she hoped to have for herself. Now, Stormy is a shining example of the change she wanted to see years ago.
'Million Dollar Hustle' fans may already be wondering about a second season.
Although Million Dollar Hustle has not yet been renewed for a second season, it stands a decent chance at having a long shelf life on Lifetime. After all, Stormy already has a following thanks to her time on WEtv's Beyond the Pole. And, of course, she's also known as a wealth coach, wellness coach, hosts marketing classes, and works with the multi-level marketing business Total Life Changes.
And as viewers who are otherwise unfamiliar with Stormy and her inner circle get to know the cast, there's little doubt that the inaugural season will be dramatic enough to hold their attention.
In terms of when Season 2 of Million Dollar Hustle would premiere, however, that would also depend on the spring 2023 schedule for Lifetime. As it stands, Million Dollar Hustle is in an otherwise open time slot. And it isn't up against much competition on other networks. So, if there's a second season, it would likely premiere in March 2023.
Watch Million Dollar Hustle on Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on Lifetime.