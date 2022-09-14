Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video > The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
(L-R) Queen Regent Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark)

Is 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Based on the Novel, 'The Silmarillion'?

Katherine Stinson - Author
By

Sep. 14 2022, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video.

In 1917 J.R.R. Tolkien was battling trench fever in a military field hospital in France — however, the fantasy author was already formulating ideas for his great work, The Simarillion in his head, even as he was battling his fever. Per the One Wiki To Rule Them All, Tolkien actually thought that The Simarillion was his most important work.

It wouldn't be published until after he died.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of Prime Video's newest series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are wondering if the show is adapting elements from The Simarillion. Here's what we know!

Isildur (Maxim Baldry)
Source: Prime Video
Article continues below advertisement

Who owns the rights to, 'The Simarillion,' anyway?

So, to make it clear — Prime Video actually doesn't own the rights to The Simarillion.

Per Culture Slate, one of the Rings of Power's showrunners J.D. Payne explained in a Vanity Fair interview that, "We have the rights solely to The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, The Return of the King, the appendices, and The Hobbit. And that is it. We do not have the rights to The Silmarillion, Unfinished Tales, The History of Middle-Earth, or any of those other books."

How much did Prime Video have to pay for those rights alone? Per another interview from Vanity Fair, the starting price for the rights to, "the Appendices that outlined what the author had referred to as the Second Age of Middle-earth, along with any references to that time period in The Lord of the Rings itself," was $200 million. The Tolkien estate also wanted creative input in any potential television series.

Hey, if anyone can afford that starting price, it's Jeff Bezos!

Article continues below advertisement

Prime Video ultimately won the rights at the Tolkien estate auction for a cool $250 million (now The Rings of Power is reportedly the most expensive television show ever made!)

J.D explained in the Vanity Fair interview that his team worked extensively in tandem with the Tolkien estate to be as respectful as possible to the source material they had the rights to.

Article continues below advertisement

However, he also acknowledged that The Rings of Power is an adaptation, saying, "Look, there might be some fans who want us to do a documentary of Middle-earth, but we’re going to tell one story that unites all these things.”

The co-showrunner had confidence in the quality of the series, saying, "We think the work will eventually speak for itself."

The Tolkien estate is releasing a new book.

For those still a bit confused about The Rings of Power timeline, the show is set during the Second Age (for comparison's sake, The Lord of the Rings is set during the Third Age.)

Per Newsweek, the Tolkien Estate will actually be releasing a new anthology of Tolkien's stories about Middle-earth in the Second Age. Fans will be able to purchase a copy of The Fall of Númenor starting on Nov. 10th, 2022. In the interim, you can catch new episodes of The Rings of Power every Friday on Prime Video.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Did 'The Rings of Power' Introduce a New Sauron Candidate in the Form of Adar?

Why Is the Casting for 'The Rings of Power' Causing Controversy?

Who Is the Stranger in 'The Rings of Power'? We've Got Some Theories

Latest The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.