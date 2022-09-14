Is 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Based on the Novel, 'The Silmarillion'?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video.

In 1917 J.R.R. Tolkien was battling trench fever in a military field hospital in France — however, the fantasy author was already formulating ideas for his great work, The Simarillion in his head, even as he was battling his fever. Per the One Wiki To Rule Them All, Tolkien actually thought that The Simarillion was his most important work.

It wouldn't be published until after he died.