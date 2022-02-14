'The Batman' Tells Its Own Story

"Performing this role demands focus, passion, and the very best performance I can give," the Gone Girl actor said in a statement, as reported by Variety. "It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require."

Matt Reeves would eventually fill in as the new director, even electing to create his own script instead of working off of Ben's work. To that end, Matt also confirmed that The Batman would take place outside of the DCEU.