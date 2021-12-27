The Latest 'Star Wars' Show Is Nearly Here — Is 'The Book of Boba Fett' a Limited Series?

The Book of Boba Fett was first teased in the second season of The Mandalorian. Boba Fett and his mercenary partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) were both featured as guest stars in the show as they assisted the titular Mandalorian on his quest to get baby Grogu to safety. While the Mandalorian succeeds, elsewhere, Boba and Fennec kill Bib Fortuna in a post-credits scene.

As their story continues in their own series, how long could the show last on Disney Plus?