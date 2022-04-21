Robert Eggers is back! The visionary director is gearing up to release his third feature film, The Northman. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, the upcoming drama is a historical and action-packed epic set in the Viking age.

The story follows a young Viking prince (Skarsgård) who sets out on a pursuit to avenge his father — King Aurvandill War-Raven's (Ethan Hawke) — murder, save his mother, Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman), and kill his uncle, Fjölnir the Brotherless (Claes Bang).