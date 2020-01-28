Looks Like The Rock — and Hobbs — Will Not Be in 'Fast & Furious 9'

Fans of the Fast & Furious franchise have anxiously been waiting for the next installment in the series. Currently only titled Fast & Furious 9, this addition to the series will follow The Fate of the Furious and the spinoff movie Hobbs and Shaw.

Not much is known about the movie yet, but since Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's addition to the cast for the eighth movie in the series, everyone is wondering if he'll be in Fast & Furious 9.