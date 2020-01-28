We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Instagram

Looks Like The Rock — and Hobbs — Will Not Be in 'Fast & Furious 9'

Fans of the Fast & Furious franchise have anxiously been waiting for the next installment in the series. Currently only titled Fast & Furious 9, this addition to the series will follow The Fate of the Furious and the spinoff movie Hobbs and Shaw.

Not much is known about the movie yet, but since Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's addition to the cast for the eighth movie in the series, everyone is wondering if he'll be in Fast & Furious 9.

Is The Rock in 'Fast & Furious 9'?

So far, it doesn't look like The Rock will be returning for his role as Hobbs in 'Fast & Furious 9.' A teaser dropped by the Fast Family gave us a glimpse at what we can expect from the new movie, and it looks like it will be without The Rock.

Most of the cast has already been confirmed for this installment, though not all of their roles have been revealed yet. The Rock, though, is absent from his list.