Could 'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3 Introduce a Surprise Cast Member?

The photo wall in the Big Brother house is uneven, with six houseguests on one side and five on the other. It shows all 11 houseguests and one blank spot with the show's logo on it.

In past seasons of Big Brother, when there was an uneven number of players, the photo wall was designed differently to reflect that. If this season truly has just 11 people, it doesn't make sense why there's an open space on the photo wall.