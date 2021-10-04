It Feels Like This Season of 'NCIS' Is Setting the Stage for Mark Harmon's Departure

It Feels Like This Season of 'NCIS' Is Setting the Stage for Mark Harmon's DepartureBy Jennifer Tisdale
It feels like we're getting weekly hints about Mark Harmon possibly exiting NCIS for good. First, we were told he's taking a step back this season. Then, they brought on Gary Cole, who is playing FBI Special Agent Alden Parker, who is Gibbs' opposite in every way. Now we're dealing with Mark Harmon going missing again in an upcoming episode. This is very stressful! Is Season 19 Mark Harmon's last?
What is Mark Harmon's status on 'NCIS'?
It's pretty telling that CBS producers and CBS Studios are remaining tight-lipped about the future of Mark Harmon on NCIS. His deal was up after Season 18, and the show's return for Season 19 depended on Mark signing back on, which he did but only for a handful of episodes. You can't blame the guy for wanting to move on. He's been playing the same character for nearly 20 years.
Mark's character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, got his start on Season 8 of JAG in 2002. From there, the character got his own spinoff in NCIS in 2003 and that's where he's been ever since. NCIS itself doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. It's the longest-running show currently on CBS. NCIS is also the most-watched series on television and is the No. 1 global TV series in the world. That's a hard thing to walk away from.
Is Mark Harmon suffering from any health problems?
We don't know why the internet is determined to deem Mark's health in a constant state of flux, but issues surrounding how well he may or may not be consistently come up. As far back as 2015 and then again in 2017, rumors about knee surgery have occasionally cropped up. This makes sense because Mark played college football. This surgery was also mistakenly attributed to why he drastically lost weight in 2017.
Whispers of a heart attack circulated in 2019 when Mark hadn't been photographed in 250 days. It was suggested that his sudden weight loss might also be heart-related. Nothing was confirmed by Mark or his reps.
Season 19 of 'NCIS' seems to be setting the stage for Mark Harmon's departure
This season, the show brought in Gary Cole to play FBI Special Agent Alden Parker, who has wildly different methods of investigation and could serve as a solid replacement for Mark's character if he chose to leave the show. The end of last season left us wondering if Leroy Gibbs was even alive when his boat exploded with him on it. Now, promos for Season 19 reveal that Mark's character is once again missing.
Turns out the serial killer they've been hunting is actually a contract killer who is more than willing to take them to one of his bodies. He just has one condition — the recently suspended Gibbs is the one he wants to go. That's ominous! To no one's surprise, this seems to be a trap and Gibbs goes missing again. About this Kasie Hines, (Diona Reasonover) says, "Seriously, we need to put a bell around his neck."
Is this Mark Harmon's final season on 'NCIS'?
In a Deadline interview, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl was asked if this could be Mark Harmon's final season. “Mark’s always been part of the show, Mark’s always going to be part of the show,” he said. “In terms of his on-air appearances, we’re just going to have to see how it plays out going forward." That's a very diplomatic answer that unfortunately doesn't tell us much. NCIS airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.