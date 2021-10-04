It Feels Like This Season of 'NCIS' Is Setting the Stage for Mark Harmon's Departure

This season, the show brought in Gary Cole to play FBI Special Agent Alden Parker, who has wildly different methods of investigation and could serve as a solid replacement for Mark's character if he chose to leave the show. The end of last season left us wondering if Leroy Gibbs was even alive when his boat exploded with him on it. Now, promos for Season 19 reveal that Mark's character is once again missing.

Turns out the serial killer they've been hunting is actually a contract killer who is more than willing to take them to one of his bodies. He just has one condition — the recently suspended Gibbs is the one he wants to go. That's ominous! To no one's surprise, this seems to be a trap and Gibbs goes missing again. About this Kasie Hines, (Diona Reasonover) says, "Seriously, we need to put a bell around his neck."