Jack Black's Vaccine Video Is a Gift, and It Will Make You Cry-Laugh

Happy Sunday from Jack Black and his American flag Speedo. If you've been online at all this weekend, you may have come across Jack Black's vaccine video, which is...a lot to take in. It's glorious, funny, bewildering — and possibly the jolt some of us need to finally make that appointment and get that COVID vaccine . If Jack Black dressing up as a half-naked Marvel superhero getting sprayed by a hose in his backyard doesn't motivate you, we don't know what else will.

The Jack Black vaccine video, unpacked.

In an Instagram video, Jack Black assembled and transformed into a bunch of the Avengers after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The video, which has gone super viral (pun not intended!), shows Jack becoming Captain America after his vaccine, and then Thor, and then the Hulk, Iron Man, and Spider Man. It all begins with a small Jack (creative director Taylor Stephens used special effects to superimpose Jack's head on his body in the beginning) getting the shot — and then growing into his super self.

You just kinda have to watch it to understand. The video is set to Eminem's "Lose Yourself," and MC Hammer's "Can't Touch This." Celebrities have been leaving comments on the glorious video. Colin Hanks wrote, "We don’t deserve this. Its [sic] just too good." Thandiwe Newton said, "Jack just got vaccinated. Sh-t this made my morning. I love this LOVE." Even Bob Saget himself left the short but powerful comment, "LOVE. THIS."

Jack Black has actually been posting a lot of Marvel-themed content to his Instagram. In fact, the Hulk segment was part of his already-filmed Hulk video. You can watch a "behind-the-scenes" clip which shows Jack and an assistant applying green paint to his body and deciding whether or not he wants to go with the Speedo (it's part of his brand now) or the shiny purple shorts. (They went with the shiny purple shorts.) You can hear Taylor directing him behind the camera.

Here's Jack Black as the Mjölnir-wielding, all-powerful Thor. You can see/hear him singing along to Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" triumphantly.

Jack's Iron Man video is also just as epic, as it shows him levitating, powered by Iron Man's "suit" (in this case, it's just Iron Man's helmet and a red Speedo).

And yes, there's also a Spider Man video, which has Jack crawling around on all fours, using his Spidey senses and super abilities to scale his massive home.

Honestly, Deadpool, you better watch out — because Jack Black might just make a more hilariously bad--s superhero than you. But truly, when are we getting a Jack Black superhero movie?