Want to Do the Jeep Challenge on TikTok? Step 1: Have Access to a Jeep

There are so many different social media trends and challenges that are popping up over the internet in a single eight-hour time period that there's bound to either be some type of overlay or the trends end up becoming redundant, "forced," or just absolutely nonsensical. A lot of times there are different TikTok named the same exact thing, too, like this one involving a Jeep .

So what is the Jeep challenge? Well, it depends on who you ask.

My idea of a Jeep challenge would be getting one that actually has a transmission+shifter combo that doesn't kill people because the car thinks it's in park when it's actually in neutral. But that's just me. There are several people posting their own "Jeep challenge" videos. Some of them just include people dancing on top of their cars, which, kinda sounds like a challenge that isn't Jeep specific.

Like, you could do that anywhere. You could dance on a stack of textbooks. Or on a pile of underwear, or in a Jack-in-the-Box parking lot. You're not going to call that the "Jack in the Box" challenge, are you? But it seems that the Jeep challenge that as of this writing is getting people jazzed all over TikTok has folks trying to enter their Wrangler vehicles through the car's window.

If you've ever seen a Wrangler then you know that the things have some pretty tiny windows due to the off-road nature/aesthetic of the car, which makes climbing into the thing without actually opening the door a little difficult. And it's even more of a challenge when you consider the height of the Wrangler.

There's also a specific way to enter the car that people are using to get inside of the Jeep, and that includes performing a handstand, locking your feet inside of the vehicle, and then, using a combination of your leg and core muscles to yourself up into the driver's seat. I would personally just use the door as the vehicle's engineers intended, but what the heck do I know about viral trends. I don't start them; I just write about them.

