Jenna Dewan's Engagement Rings From Steve Kazee and Channing Tatum Are SO Different

You most likely remember when Channing and Jenna got engaged back in 2008, after meeting on the set of Step Up two years prior. According to People, the two had embarked on a romantic beach getaway in Maui, where the She's The Man actor proposed. People posted romantic photos of the two showing off their engagement rings and basking among colorful birds on a gorgeous white sand beach. It was a big moment in celebrity history, and in case you don't remember, the ring was spectacular.