Source: Getty

Jenna Dewan's Engagement Rings From Steve Kazee and Channing Tatum Are SO Different

Well, it's official — Jenna Dewan is officially engaged, once again... and unfortunately, the lucky guy isn't Channing Tatum. The 39-year-old actress and dancer took to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 18 to show off the gigantic rock that her now-fiancé, Steve Kazee, proposed with. And although we're thrilled that Jenna was able to find love, once again, our hearts ache for the power-couple that was once Jenna and Channing.

Despite our #Feels regarding the actress's decision to move on from the one and only Channing, we can't help but compare Jenna Dewan's engagement rings from both marriages, at this bitter-sweet moment in time. Here are our thoughts on the rocks she received from both proposals, from both Steve and Channing.