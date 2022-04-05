Jennifer and Bill Aydin's Ferrari Has Been Found After She Said It Was Stolen from Their Garage

While Jennifer and Bill were away in Miami, Fla. in early April of 2022, three people broke into the garage of their home in Paramus, N.J. They took the doctor's red Ferrari, which has been prominently featured on RHONJ before. Jennifer shared footage of the burglary from a security camera in the garage.

What happened to the Aydin family's Ferrari? Read on for the latest in the car robbery, which Jennifer said "scared" her family members who were still at home.