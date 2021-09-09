Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Are Preparing for Their First Child

In the middle of the 2010s, Jennifer Lawrence was the biggest actress in the world. Although she's intentionally receded from that position in more recent years, it still caused a pretty major stir when she recently revealed that she was pregnant with her first child. The news was broken by People , and she was recently spotted with a baby bump in New York City. Now, many want to know more about Cooke Maroney, her husband of two years.

Who is Jennifer Lawrence's husband?

Cooke Maroney is an art gallerist who is native to New York City, and the two were first spotted together in 2018. The couple was married in October of 2019 in Rhode Island, and have kept their relationship relatively private since their nuptials. Cooke's parents apparently own a farm, and after attempting to raise him in the city, decided to move to Vermont for more wide-open spaces.

Cooke also has a sister, and he first met Jennifer through Laura Simpson, one of her closest friends. “They met through Jen’s friend Laura," a source told Page Six at the time. "The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together." Much like Jennifer, he's not really on social media, which only enhances the privacy around the couple.

On Catt Sadler's podcast NAKED With Catt Sadler, Jennifer discussed planning their wedding, and how she know that Cooke was the one for her. “I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” she said. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other."

"We wanted to commit fully," she continued. "He’s my best friend so I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest. You find your favorite person in the planet and you’re like you can’t leave. So I wanted to take that offer.”