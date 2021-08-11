Joe Exotic Fears That His Cancer May Have Spread: "I Am Going to Let It Take Me"

While Joe already confirmed his prostate cancer diagnosis , it looks like his condition has worsened. So, what is the update on Joe Exotic’s health? And what's going on with his prison sentence? Read on as we give you the 4-1-1.

Joe Exotic revealed that he hasn't had any treatment since his prostate cancer diagnosis in May 2021.

The lack of adequate medical care in prisons across the U.S. is nothing new, but now, Joe Exotic’s health update is shining more light on the issue.

In an interview with The Sun, Joe opened up about not being able to get any type of treatment and fearing for his life. “I have been waiting for a colonoscopy and endoscopy since October,” Joe said to the outlet. “Medical treatment in a prison is worse than at any humane society for dogs.”

To think we will never see Joe Exotic outside of prison feels like a massive lose to what would of been some of the greatest content ever!! — twitch.tv/Captain_Sexsea 🌴🌴🌴 (@Captain_Sexsea) August 11, 2021 Source: Twitter

The former tiger breeder went on to share that prison medics believe that his cancer has spread, due to his current symptoms. “They are concerned it is in my stomach and pelvis,” Joe explained. “I have not had any treatment or anything since May. I puke when I pee — the pain is that bad.”

Joe revealed that not only is the pain unbearable, he’s also lost weight and limps when he walks. Making matters worse, Joe can only hope to be taken to a specialist to see what exactly is going on.

