Jonah Hill Recently Revisited the Idea of Cult Classic 'Superbad' Getting a Sequel

Christopher Mintz-Plasse, who also starred in Superbad, said in 2021 to Indie Wire he could see a Superbad remake or sequel, but only if it were starring women. "I’ve heard from some of the people who made the first one, and I don’t think they want to touch it,” Mintz-Plasse said. “[S]ometimes if you make a sequel to things, it can kind of damper the first one. I think they just want to let it be … If there was a way to do it, [a female version] would be the way, for sure."