Julissa Calderon Worked at BuzzFeed Before Getting a Starring Role on 'Gentefied'

Though Julissa may soon become a household name thanks to her work on Gentefied, the actress had a long road to mainstream stardom. A native of the Dominican Republic, she began her days at the University of Florida as a nursing major. She soon became dismayed after receiving a 62% on a Chemistry exam, a class she needed to do well in for her intended career path.

Julissa told Alligator in October of 2019 that her low grade was really a blessing in disguise. She was walking back to her dorm when she saw a group of theatre kids having fun.

"It looked like recess," Julissa said about what she observed. "And I was like, 'Wait what the hell? Why am I over here bummed because of a Chemistry test and here are these kids in the theater building having a blast?'"