Kailyn Lowry Was Diagnosed With a Chronic Illness and She's Sharing Her Journey

Back in March 2021, Kailyn told the world about her PCOS diagnosis. "I was having such heavy periods,” Kailyn explained on her Coffee Convos podcast. “I was bleeding through three and four changes of clothes per day during my period ... and I would bleed through my mattress. I would bleed through everything."

When Kailyn’s gynecologist ordered lab work and an ultrasound, she learned that she had almost 10 cysts in one ovary and one giant cyst half the size of her other ovary.

Because of this, Kailyn did some Googling before speaking with her gyno and thought she had cancer. “The first thing that came to my mind, I'm like 'oh my god I have cancer.' I'm like crying. I don't want to die ... I literally cried myself to sleep."