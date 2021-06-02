Khloé Kardashian Shut Down Fake DM Shared by Tristan's Supposed Baby Mama

Those who have been following Khloé Kardashian 's relationship with Tristan Thompson likely weren't shocked when a woman named Kimberly Alexander claimed in 2020 that he was the father of her child. Because, well, the NBA player doesn't exactly have the cleanest record when it comes to being faithful in relationships. Following a ton of drama, a DNA test revealed that Tristan is not the father — but Kimberly still keeps demanding a second test.

Kimberly Alexander claimed her child was fathered by Tristan Thompson.

Truthfully, 2020 was a weird year for everyone. But for Tristan and Khloé, things got particularly bizarre. That's because a woman named Kimberly Alexander — with whom Tristan acknowledged he had a "one-night stand sometime during his rookie season in 2011-2012" — claimed that he was the father of her child.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Although Tristan has confirmed that he did have sex with Kimberly nearly 10 years ago at this point, the age of the child doesn't match up with the timing of their physical relationship. Not much is known about Kimberly's son (not even his name) aside from his approximate age — and even that is disputed. Kimberly says her child is 5, while Khloé's lawyer maintains that he was 7 at the time Kimberly came forward with the paternity claims.

There's also the fact that the paternity test showed that Tristan is not the father. And yet, Kimberly still insists that he's the one who impregnated her, and that Tristan and Khloé falsified the paternity test. In May 2020, Kimberly shared a side-by-side photo of her child and Tristan, which obviously still doesn't prove his paternity. However, it at least showed her followers that her child actually does exist.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

Tristan is so confident that isn't the father of Kimberly's child — between the negative paternity test combined with the "off" timing of his sexual encounter with her — that he has sued Kimberly for libel and defamation.

Article continues below advertisement

It seems even less likely that Tristan is the father, considering Kimberly moved from Miami without setting up a mail forwarding address. Tristan's lawyers had to track Kimberly down based on a social media post about her favorite Hollywood restaurant in order to deliver legal papers, according to The Sun. "I’m not taking any papers," she reportedly told them.

The lawsuit against Kimberly describes her as a “wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her 15 minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five-year-old son."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: E!

Tristan has sent Kimberly a cease-and-desist letter, too, in an attempt to get her to stop posting about his being the father of her child via social media. “If you disregard this letter's demands, you do so at your peril since you will soon find yourself in court facing multi-million-dollar claims while attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct," it read in part.

Article continues below advertisement

In March 2021, Kimberly posted on her Instagram Stories, "@realtristan13 stop sending people to my home and take another test trying to scare me ain’t working! I’m not going anywhere.”

Source: Instagram