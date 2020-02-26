We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'American Idol' Hopeful Kimmy Gabriela Covers All Your Favorite Songs

Well, wow. Just when we thought we couldn't be more obsessed with an American Idol Season 18 contestant, we meet Latina cutie Kimmy Gabriela, and now we are Team Kimmy all the way.

Lakeland, Fla. native Kimmy Gabriela managed to wow America before viewers even got to watch her audition, because her singing is featured in the American Idol promotional teaser that was released in December.