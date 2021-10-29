The Major Plot Twists in Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho,' Explained

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Last Night in Soho.

Renowned writer and director Edgar Wright's latest flick, Last Night in Soho, is a psychological thriller full of twists and turns.

Starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, the film takes place in two separate periods: the 1960s and the present day. The story focuses on ambitious fashion designer Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a girl who can see ghosts and starts having visions of the young aspiring singer Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) when she moves to London for school.