How Many Kids Do Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Her Fiancé Andre Gray Have?

Things for Little Mix might not be in the best shape given recent rumors that the girl group could soon be parting ways. The group has already said goodbye to Jesy Nelson back in 2020 , and fans are wondering whether the rest of the ladies will be able to keep it together much longer.

Although the conversation surrounding Little Mix's fate is very much up in the air right now, we do know that Leigh-Anne Pinnock has started her own precious little family and has a lot to be excited about – regardless of whether her girl group stays together.

She was sure to add some black hearts and a heart-eye emoji in her caption to express her excitement. Perrie Edwards , another member of Little Mix and one of Leigh-Anne's closest friends, gave birth to her first child only a few days before Leigh-Anne's twins were born. Does this mean there will be joint birthday celebrations for their little ones in years to come? Probably!

In August 2021, Leigh-Anne revealed to her Instagram followers that her two little ones had finally been born. Leigh-Anne let her followers know by posting the cutest picture of her twins' tiny feet. She wrote, “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our cubbies are here."

In May of 2021, Leigh-Anne posted some beautiful maternity pics letting her fans know she was pregnant. She wrote, “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and can’t believe the dream is finally coming true. We can’t wait to meet you.” Getting pregnant and starting a family was obviously something Leigh-Anne had been planning for a while!

Who is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's fiancé?

Leigh-Anne is currently engaged to Andre Gray. They met for the first time sometime in 2016 and by 2017, decided to become Instagram official. They started posting super cute PDA-filled pictures together for their fans to totally swoon over. They also didn’t skimp out on corny captions about how much they loved and missed each other.

2017 was a great year for this couple as they were able to celebrate holidays together for the first time. That year, Andre even flew out of his way to visit Leigh-Anne during her time performing with Ariana Grande on the Dangerous Woman Tour. In 2018, Leigh-Anne and Andre made their first red carpet appearance at the BRIT Awards. Whenever couples make their red carpet debut, it pretty much solidifies the fact that they are taking things seriously.

In 2019, they took another huge step when Leigh-Anne invited Andre to star in one of Little Mix's music videos. The video for their song, “Think About Us," includes some steamy romantic moments for the couple. Rumors about a possible engagement were going around for a while and in 2020, Andre finally popped the question.