Will 'Love, Death + Robots' Have a Season 4? The Future Is Uncertain

Will 'Love, Death + Robots' Have a Season 4? The Future Is UncertainBy Anna Garrison
May. 19 2022, Published 11:36 a.m. ET
The animated anthology series Love, Death + Robots helps Netflix to showcase incredible works of animation in each episode. The show, which is a reimagining of the 1981 sci-fi film Heavy Metal, has been running for three seasons now and features voice acting from film superstars such as Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Samira Wiley, Elodie Yung, and more.
With such a unique and successful formula, fans are curious to know whether Love, Death + Robots will have a Season 4. Here's everything we know about the show's potential upcoming seasons.
So, will there be a 'Love, Death + Robots' Season 4?
The first season of Love, Death + Robots had a whopping 18 episodes and received a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 77%. The website's consensus reads, "This animated anthology has enough creative Death to satisfy cyberpunk aficionados who Love their Robots to have some Heavy Metal influence, but the series' lofty ambitions are often undercut by a preoccupation with gore and titillation."
Similarly, Season 2's shorter season of only eight episodes received even more positive reviews, with an 85% Rotten Tomatoes rating. One review from IGN argues that the second season needed more episodes, "even though its first season had too many. A shorter catalog is probably best here since this year's batch of stories features some repeating themes. That being said, the series continues to be an enjoyable thought-provoking buffet of animated wonders and wickedness."
Season 3 or "Volume 3" for Love, Death + Robots will premiere on Netflix on May 20, 2022, with a total of nine episodes. Although reviews for the season are not available yet, previous seasons garnering high critical acclaim is a good sign in the direction of Netflix renewals. The first two seasons of Love, Death + Robots were nominated for Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and Volume 2 was nominated for Golden Reel Awards and Visual Effects Society Awards, as well.
Love, Death + Robots has not been renewed beyond Season 3 just yet. However, creator Tim Miller and director Jennifer Yuh Nelson told IGN in April 2021 that should Netflix sign off on Volume 4, the team would be ready to go. “Why would we stop doing this as long as they let us continue to do it?” Miller asked. “I love animation, and I love animators. They're just kind of a unique breed. It’s a real honor to be able to ... bring these people the project that they never thought they would get."
Hopefully, Netflix will give fans the renewal they deserve after Volume 3 of Love, Death + Robots premieres on Netflix. Until then, you can watch the first two volumes and look out for Volume 3 on May 20, 2022.