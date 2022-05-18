Meet the Soothing Voice Behind 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.': Narrator Kellie Jones

Meet the Soothing Voice Behind 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.': Narrator Kellie JonesBy Stephanie Harper
May. 18 2022, Published 7:03 p.m. ET
Ever since Love on the Spectrum premiered on Netflix back in 2019, it’s opened the door to a ton of discussion about autism. The Aussie reality TV show focuses on adults on the autism spectrum who are interested in finding romantic relationships.
A U.S. version of the show just landed on Netflix in May 2022. The cast members are willing to dive in headfirst by putting themselves out there, going on dates, and seeing if they have a chance at finding true love.
But who is the narrator of Love on the Spectrum U.S.? Let's get into it.
Who is the narrator of 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.'?
On the U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum, the narrator is Kellie Jones. Fans of the show absolutely love the fact that she has such a soothing and calming voice.
According to the Scout Management Facebook page, Kellie's been a great fit on staff. They posted a photo of her working with some of the other crew members behind the scenes.
Per Kellie's IMDb page, she's appeared on a number of Aussie TV series, including the iconic Home and Away.
As for the original version of Love on the Spectrum from Australia, Neighbors vet Brooke Satchwell was the narrator for the series.
What else should viewers know about 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.'?
Love on the Spectrum U.S. comes with six heartwarming and adorable episodes to binge-watch. Each episode focuses on adults with autism breaking into the dating scene. In some scenes, they seek advice from their friends, family, and loved ones.
In other episodes, they pursue romantic connections. For some of the cast members on the show, the kisses that happen on camera are the first kisses they’ve ever had in real life.
Love on the Spectrum U.S. also features autism expert and advocate Jennifer Cook, who is on the autism spectrum herself. On the show, she works with the cast to help them get ready before their dates. (In the OG Aussie show, the resident relationship coach was Jodi Rogers.)
Co-creator of the Australian series Cian O'Clery is back for the U.S. version, serving as director and executive producer. While he's not on camera, viewers can sometimes hear his voice when he talks to the cast.
So far, it looks like fans are loving the new show.
"Watching Love on the Spectrum U.S. and it’s so sweet," wrote one person on Twitter.
"Love on the Spectrum U.S. is bringing me immense amounts of pure joy," tweeted another.
"After falling in love with all the Aussie Love on the Spectrum cast, we now get to meet another group of unique individuals in the U.S. version, and I love them all already!! So happy we still have the empathetic Aussie producer Cian — this is the best show EVER," another commented.
You can watch Love on the Spectrum and Love on the Spectrum U.S. on Netflix now.