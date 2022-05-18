Meet the Soothing Voice Behind 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.': Narrator Kellie Jones

Ever since Love on the Spectrum premiered on Netflix back in 2019, it’s opened the door to a ton of discussion about autism. The Aussie reality TV show focuses on adults on the autism spectrum who are interested in finding romantic relationships.

A U.S. version of the show just landed on Netflix in May 2022. The cast members are willing to dive in headfirst by putting themselves out there, going on dates, and seeing if they have a chance at finding true love.

But who is the narrator of Love on the Spectrum U.S.? Let's get into it.