Here Are All the Movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Coming out in 2022

There's no rest for the Sorceror Supreme as Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) tries to protect the multiverse in his upcoming sequel. Strange is already appearing in No Way Home, helping Peter Parker put reality back in order after a failed spell causes Spider-Man realities to pour into each other.

While Strange continues to research the Eye of Agamotto (aka the Time Stone), an unexpected threat meddles in his affairs and causes him to unleash a terrible evil.

The film will release on May 6.