Did You Catch All of These Easter Eggs in Episode 2 of 'Moon Knight'?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney Plus series Moon Knight.

In Episode 2 of Moon Knight, Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) finally starts figuring out the identity of the mysterious man that has been haunting him. It turns out Steven is another identity of the American mercenary Marc Spector (also Oscar Isaac).

Marc explains to Steven that he is the avatar of the Egyptian god Khonshu. He takes over Steven's body at the end of the episode's epic battle, assuring Steven that it won't be forever.