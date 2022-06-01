Ewan McGregor Defends 'Kenobi' Co-Star Moses Ingram Amid Racist Messages

As one of the most influential fandoms, we expect the Star Wars community to welcome new faces with open arms. Now, we understand Moses's character is an antagonist. Honestly, it's probably fine for fans to loathe Reva; she is merciless in her ways of hunting Jedi. However, the messages directed at the 29-year-old actress have nothing to do with Reva's actions.

Here's everything we know so far; plus, stick around as we look at Ewan McGregor's statement regarding the issue.