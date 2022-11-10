Check out these original holiday movies coming to Netflix in 2022.

It's the most wonderful time of the year! The holiday season is officially here, which means it's time to start breaking out the decorations, stringing lights, and watching feel-good movies next to a roaring fire. Well, the fire is not necessary, but it certainly sets the mood.

With December 25th just around the corner, Netflix is gearing up to release a slew of holiday movies to raise your Christmas spirit.

No Scrooge's welcome!