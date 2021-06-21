Netflix's 'The Chestnut Man' Is the Nordic Noir Film You Must Add to Your Queue

A trailer for a film or television show can make or break viewership. Luckily, the trailer for The Chestnut Man has taken the level of anticipation to new heights.

In the short teaser, the police realize that a number of killings have taken place, so they embark on a murder investigation, per Stylist . The trailer starts off with a search party combing through a wooded area looking for a woman named Anne.

As the trailer continues, viewers can see crime scene photos and creepy handmade dolls made out of matchsticks and chestnuts. Detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) then views a body alongside a medical investigator. Anne was found brutally murdered in a Copenhagen playground with a small doll made of chestnuts hanging above her.

Throughout the trailer, the detective is going about her work and discovering various pieces of evidence. Everything from drawings to handmade dolls is a factor in solving the case. And of course, the more the detective investigates, the more chilling her findings become.

Like all crime-based series, no one is safe.