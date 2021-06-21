Netflix's 'The Chestnut Man' Is the Nordic Noir Film You Must Add to Your Queue

Netflix's 'The Chestnut Man' Is the Nordic Noir Film You Must Add to Your QueueBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 21 2021, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
Calling all Nordic noir film lovers! Netflix is committed to bringing content that viewers love. From documentaries to original films and series to beloved films, the streaming platform’s lineup continues to get better with time. And while many streamers appreciate great crime-based programs, Netflix is ready to up the ante with the series The Chestnut Man.
The true epitome of a Nordic noir project, The Chestnut Man is a Scandinavian crime thriller filled with all the twists, turns, and drama fans can’t get enough of. And since this series is based on a popular book, the trailer has only reeled fans in even more. Read on to get the full scoop on The Chestnut Man trailer.
Netflix’s ‘The Chestnut Man’ trailer is just as grim and gloomy as you could imagine.
A trailer for a film or television show can make or break viewership. Luckily, the trailer for The Chestnut Man has taken the level of anticipation to new heights.
In the short teaser, the police realize that a number of killings have taken place, so they embark on a murder investigation, per Stylist. The trailer starts off with a search party combing through a wooded area looking for a woman named Anne.
As the trailer continues, viewers can see crime scene photos and creepy handmade dolls made out of matchsticks and chestnuts. Detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) then views a body alongside a medical investigator. Anne was found brutally murdered in a Copenhagen playground with a small doll made of chestnuts hanging above her.
Throughout the trailer, the detective is going about her work and discovering various pieces of evidence. Everything from drawings to handmade dolls is a factor in solving the case. And of course, the more the detective investigates, the more chilling her findings become.
Like all crime-based series, no one is safe.
'The Chestnut Man' is based on the debut novel written by Søren Sveistrup.
If the name Søren Sveistrup sounds familiar, it’s likely because it is. Søren is not only the brainchild behind the novel The Chestnut Man, but he’s also behind the book-turned-series The Killing.
Directed by Mikkel Serup and Kasper Barfoed and produced by SAM Productions, The Chestnut Man is set in a quiet suburb of Copenhagen, per The Futon Critic. But that doesn't mean it's a quaint, pleasant show. In the series, the young woman is found brutally murdered in a playground, and one of her hands is missing.
Naia Thulin is joined by her partner Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard) on the case. They soon discover a mysterious piece of evidence on the chestnut man that was found at the crime scene. The evidence connects to a young girl — the government minister’s daughter who went missing a year earlier and was presumed dead.
Judging by the evidence, this crime is a far cry from a tragic coincidence. And now, Naia and Mark must work together to figure out The Chestnut Man’s frightening clues in order to provide answers to the family.
The trailer is enough to leave crime show fans waiting with bated breath. And while there is no set date of when The Chestnut Man will be available to stream, The Futon Critic reports that the chilling series will launch on Netflix in fall of 2021.