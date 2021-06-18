Devi Is as Awkward and Adorable as Ever in 'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 Trailer

When Season 1 of Netflix's hit show Never Have I Ever ended, it left a few things up in the air. Devi kissed Ben, but she was also still very much into Paxton, her family was on the brink of moving to India, and she still had a ton to figure out with her mom.

Now, with the release of the Season 2 trailer, it's clear that things might be just as confusing as ever — even if Devi is a tad more confident.

Thankfully, we've broken down the trailer to give you a closer look at what's to come.