New Year's Fireworks Are Canceled Pretty Much Everywhere This Year

While New Year's Eve happens to be one of my favorite holidays, it's more stressful than fun for some — between making plans and fulfilling personal "expectations," there's a lot that goes into making it magical. And after the year we've all had, it definitely feels like this year's celebrations carry much more weight than usual. If you're looking to do something low-key this year, fireworks are always an undeniably fun and (and seriously chill) option.