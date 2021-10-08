'No Time To Die' Practically Hopped All Over Europe (and Parts of Jamaica) for Filming

As one of the first major motion pictures to get slammed by COVID delays, it almost seems like a miracle that No Time To Die is finally releasing. The latest James Bond film has finally hit theaters, and if nothing else, the locations are sights to behold.

While star Daniel Craig has gone on record saying that he'd rather "slash his wrists" before doing another James Bond movie after 2015's Spectre, No Time To Die will reportedly be his last last time playing Agent 007.

The fifth "Daniel Craig Bond" film sees James recruited by the CIA to rescue a kidnapped scientist. The mission proves to be more complicated, however, as James Bond is pitted against a foe more dangerous than he could've imagined.

A mission like this takes Bond all over Europe.