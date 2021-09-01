If Nyxly Sounds Familiar on ‘Supergirl,’ Here’s Her Backstory and Why It Matters

The DC Comics -based television series Supergirl will soon be over with Season 6 announced as the show’s last season. While everyone’s gearing up for the storyline to come to an end, there are still some surprising twists coming. One surprise is the return of Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) , a character who we first met earlier in the season.

Who is Nyxly on ‘Supergirl’?

The Arrowverse is full of well-rounded heroes and villains and ones that we don’t get to see too often, but there’s a deep history between the characters. In Supergirl’s final season, we get to see some of those characters we know are a part of the whole universe. And the best way to send off the CW series is with a bang.

Fans familiar with the whole lineup of characters probably know Nyxlygsptlnz, better known as Nyxly. She’s a princess, daughter to the Mad King Brpxz, and she’s a Fifth Dimensional imp. She’s not someone to sleep on. She’s a cutthroat character, literally, and it got her banished. Nyxly found herself banished to the Phantom Zone after she tried to cut her father’s throat, making her heir to the crown.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The CW

Her dad wasn’t going to sit back and let her take it from her. So, in order to keep his throne safe from his power-hungry daughter, he banished her to the Phantom Zone, the “region of space in which time stands still, and from which almost nothing escapes.”

Article continues below advertisement

And that’s how Nyxly knows Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). The two met in the Phantom Zone when Kara found herself there, injured, and wasn’t able to heal herself — one of the dangers of the zone. Thankfully for her at the time, Nyxly was there, and the two teamed up.

Kara helped her regain her magic, and in turn, Nyxly was able to heal Kara. Together, they then planned their escape from the Phantom Zone, along with a rescued Zor-El (Jason Behr). When Nyxly tried to convince Kara to leave Zor-El, Nyxly and her self-centered intentions were revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The CW