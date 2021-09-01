If Nyxly Sounds Familiar on ‘Supergirl,’ Here’s Her Backstory and Why It Matters

If Nyxly Sounds Familiar on ‘Supergirl,’ Here’s Her Backstory and Why It MattersBy Devan McGuinness
Aug. 31 2021, Published 8:18 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: May contain spoilers for Season 6 of Supergirl.
The DC Comics-based television series Supergirl will soon be over with Season 6 announced as the show’s last season. While everyone’s gearing up for the storyline to come to an end, there are still some surprising twists coming. One surprise is the return of Nyxly (Peta Sergeant), a character who we first met earlier in the season.
Who is Nyxly on ‘Supergirl’?
The Arrowverse is full of well-rounded heroes and villains and ones that we don’t get to see too often, but there’s a deep history between the characters. In Supergirl’s final season, we get to see some of those characters we know are a part of the whole universe. And the best way to send off the CW series is with a bang.
Fans familiar with the whole lineup of characters probably know Nyxlygsptlnz, better known as Nyxly. She’s a princess, daughter to the Mad King Brpxz, and she’s a Fifth Dimensional imp.
She’s not someone to sleep on. She’s a cutthroat character, literally, and it got her banished. Nyxly found herself banished to the Phantom Zone after she tried to cut her father’s throat, making her heir to the crown.
Her dad wasn’t going to sit back and let her take it from her. So, in order to keep his throne safe from his power-hungry daughter, he banished her to the Phantom Zone, the “region of space in which time stands still, and from which almost nothing escapes.”
And that’s how Nyxly knows Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). The two met in the Phantom Zone when Kara found herself there, injured, and wasn’t able to heal herself — one of the dangers of the zone. Thankfully for her at the time, Nyxly was there, and the two teamed up.
Kara helped her regain her magic, and in turn, Nyxly was able to heal Kara. Together, they then planned their escape from the Phantom Zone, along with a rescued Zor-El (Jason Behr). When Nyxly tried to convince Kara to leave Zor-El, Nyxly and her self-centered intentions were revealed.
In Episode 4 of Season 6, we see Nyxly reveal that she was the one that attacked, and she plans to take revenge on her father and was going to cause drama on Earth. While the two were fighting, Kara starts a sequence that leads to a self-destruct, breaking the mirror to stop Nyxly from escaping the Phantom Zone. That was the last that we saw of Nyxly, who was left behind while Kara and the team went back in time to complete what they were trying to do.
We haven't seen the last of Nyxly on ‘Supergirl.’
Well, it turns out we’ve not seen the last of Nyxly yet. In Episode 7, when Kara and Zor-El are finally rescued and return to Earth, they don’t realize that they’re stowing a secret.
Nyxly boarded the ship, stowed away on the top of the Tower, and is now on Earth with them. We're not sure what's going to happen with her character yet. But she seems set on revenge.
Watch new episodes of Supergirl on the CW Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.