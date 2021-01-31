Did O. J. Simpson Really Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Already? People Aren't Happy

Athlete and media personality O. J. Simpson took it to Twitter on Jan. 29, 2021, to reveal that he has already received the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

The ambitious announcement received mixed responses on social media, with many jumping to the comment section to reference his involvement in the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson in June 1994.

The tweet also made it to an SNL sketch featuring Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, and others.