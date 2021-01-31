Did O. J. Simpson Really Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Already? People Aren't Happy

Did O. J. Simpson Really Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Already? People Aren't HappyBy Leila Kozma
Jan. 31 2021, Published 2:48 p.m. ET
Athlete and media personality O. J. Simpson took it to Twitter on Jan. 29, 2021, to reveal that he has already received the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.
The ambitious announcement received mixed responses on social media, with many jumping to the comment section to reference his involvement in the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson in June 1994.
The tweet also made it to an SNL sketch featuring Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, and others.
O. J. Simpson has already received the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.
"Get your shot. I got mine!" Simpson captioned the tweet.
Wearing a black mask adorned with his nickname, "The Juice," in golden lettering, the former murder suspect tried to encourage his followers to join the growing number of people receiving the vaccine.
Simpson was administered the shot in Las Vegas, Nev., the location he likely moved to after his release from the Lovelock Correctional Center in Pershing County, Nev.
Simpson's tweet sparked different responses, with some pointing toward his exceptional achievements as an NFL player. Others referenced his oft-scrutinized relationship with Nicole and the role he played in the homicide that took place on June 12, 1994.
"Yeah that's just what I want to see, O. J. Simpson getting his vaccine before my elderly Dad and immune-compromised me," tweeted @1RoguePoet.
"With all due respect, that man rushed for 11,000 yards/76 TDs in his career and was named NFL MVP in 1973. He did a lot for the Buffalo area ... and he was acquitted, so there's that. What makes you better and more deserving of a vaccine again?" responded @Matthew23522933.
Get your shot. I got mine!!! pic.twitter.com/hP1rDq5L7c— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) January 29, 2021
Simpson and Nicole tied the knot on Feb. 2, 1985. The marriage lasted seven years. They had two kids, Sydney Brooke and Justin. The relationship became the subject of several documentaries, including O.J. & Nicole: An American Tragedy.
Simpson pleaded "absolutely, 100 percent not guilty" in July 1994.
Nicole and Ron Goldman, a waiter working at the Mezzaluna restaurant in Brentwood, Calif., were stabbed to death on the night of June 12, 1994.
His trial began on Jan. 24, 1995. It went on until Oct. 3, 1995, when the jury found Simpson not guilty of two counts of murder.
On Feb. 4, 1997, a civil jury ruled that Simpson was liable, awarding plaintiffs a considerable sum in compensatory damages. Simpson paid back about 1 percent of the money owed in the period spanning from the date of the judgment to June 2019, as per the Los Angeles Times.
In 2008, Simpson was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison with eligibility for parole in nine years for an armed robbery. He was released in October 2017.
An 'SNL' segment titled "What Still Works" references Simpson's tweet.
"What Still Works" sees Kate McKinnon interview U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Cecily Strong), Tom Brady (John Krasinski), and Simpson (Kenan Thompson), among others.
"So, among the first 3 percent of all Americans given the vaccine was O. J. Simpson?" Kate asked at one point.
"Hey, guilty as charged," Simpson (Kenan Thompson) responded.