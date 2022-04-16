Outer Range is set in a small town in Wyoming and follows Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin) on a quest to save his ranch. However, Royal and his family are also dealing with the loss of their daughter-in-law, Rebecca, which only expedites when mysterious newcomer Autumn (Imogen Poots) arrives in town.

Autumn's arrival ushers in a shocking death in the community and fans are left to wonder about the mysterious chain of events that unfolds—and how they connect to the mysterious void in one of Royal Abbott's pastures.