Has Season 9 of 'Vanderpump Rules' Started Filming Yet?

COVID-19 has caused significant delays to scripted and reality TV series . On top of that, it's been a huge effect on the restaurant industry, and Los Angeles has been a hot spot for COVID-19. A double whammy for Vanderpump Rules , a show based around Lisa Vanderpump's LA restaurant. So it comes as no surprise that its filming schedule would be affected. On top of that, last year four cast members were let go from the show for multiple reasons.

Reasons range from having contracts discontinued after reporting a Black cast member to the police for a crime she didn't commit to being fired for posting offensive tweets. Stassi Schroeder's husband, Beau Clark, won't be back either (which makes total sense since Stassi isn't either).

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who are expecting their first baby in April, will not be returning to the show either. Three of the cast members not returning — Stassi, Kristen Doute, and Jax — were part of the cast since the very beginning.

Are Lisa Vanderpump and the remaining cast members filming 'Vanderpump Rules'?

For quite some time, we've heard that even though filming for Vanderpump Rules has been halted, it would come back at some point. Last summer, Scheana Shay had confirmed in a tweet that the show wasn't shooting, and she would return despite the fact she was moving to San Diego. She wrote, "Y’all just bc I’m moving now, does NOT mean I’m quitting the show, I love my job!! We aren’t filming right now. SUR/LA is closed."

Y’all just bc I’m moving now, does NOT mean I’m quitting the show. I love my job!! We aren’t filming right now. SUR/LA is closed. I’m wasting so much $ on rent and I’m lonely all the way out in PS. It just makes sense. Once work opens/picks back up, I will too have an apt in LA! — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) July 21, 2020

Unfortunately SUR in Los Angeles is still closed and Vanderpump Rules has not started filming. In December, Andy Cohen gave everyone an update on his Radio Andy show and suggested that eventually, the show would start shooting again. "When that show’s going to start shooting again, I have no idea, but I’m excited," he said. Andy also stated that a "solid cast" remained.

