Has Season 9 of 'Vanderpump Rules' Started Filming Yet?By Toni Sutton
Feb. 5 2021, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
COVID-19 has caused significant delays to scripted and reality TV series. On top of that, it's been a huge effect on the restaurant industry, and Los Angeles has been a hot spot for COVID-19. A double whammy for Vanderpump Rules, a show based around Lisa Vanderpump's LA restaurant. So it comes as no surprise that its filming schedule would be affected. On top of that, last year four cast members were let go from the show for multiple reasons.
Reasons range from having contracts discontinued after reporting a Black cast member to the police for a crime she didn't commit to being fired for posting offensive tweets. Stassi Schroeder's husband, Beau Clark, won't be back either (which makes total sense since Stassi isn't either).
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who are expecting their first baby in April, will not be returning to the show either. Three of the cast members not returning — Stassi, Kristen Doute, and Jax — were part of the cast since the very beginning.
Are Lisa Vanderpump and the remaining cast members filming 'Vanderpump Rules'?
For quite some time, we've heard that even though filming for Vanderpump Rules has been halted, it would come back at some point. Last summer, Scheana Shay had confirmed in a tweet that the show wasn't shooting, and she would return despite the fact she was moving to San Diego. She wrote, "Y’all just bc I’m moving now, does NOT mean I’m quitting the show, I love my job!! We aren’t filming right now. SUR/LA is closed."
Y’all just bc I’m moving now, does NOT mean I’m quitting the show. I love my job!! We aren’t filming right now. SUR/LA is closed. I’m wasting so much $ on rent and I’m lonely all the way out in PS. It just makes sense. Once work opens/picks back up, I will too have an apt in LA!— 🏳️🌈Scheana (@scheana) July 21, 2020
Unfortunately SUR in Los Angeles is still closed and Vanderpump Rules has not started filming. In December, Andy Cohen gave everyone an update on his Radio Andy show and suggested that eventually, the show would start shooting again. "When that show’s going to start shooting again, I have no idea, but I’m excited," he said. Andy also stated that a "solid cast" remained.
On his show, he also talks about Jax and Brittany choosing not to come back to Vanderpump Rules. Andy says, “I have to give it up to them. Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show. That’s quite a run that he had. He will go down as one of the biggest, you know, reality stars in their moment, don’t you think?”
Lisa Vanderpump landed a new series with E!, 'Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump.'
Go and get your cocktail glasses ready because some tea (and a lot more) is about to be spilled! Lisa will be inviting viewers of her new show Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump into her iconic home, Villa Rosa, for fun drinks and candid conversations with some very cool celebrities. She will host two to three guests for a night of tasty cocktails and treats, games, and of course, lots of surprising and revealing moments.
In a teaser, Lisa says, "I'm inviting you to an intimate dinner party. For it to be perfect, I have a few rules: You've got to bust your butt for the decor to be absolutely fabulous, the guests should be naughty, but the hostess must always be naughtier."
Who will be the "naughty" invitees on 'Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump'?
We all know that Lisa Vanderpump pretty much knows everyone in Hollywood. Celebrity guests include Iggy Azalea, Lance Bass, Cheryl Burke, Anna Camp, Dr. Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow, Gabriel Iglesias, Jeff Lewis, Mario Lopez, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Joel McHale, Steve-O, Tori Spelling, and more. That's quite an impressive list. There will also be a few familiar faces from the Vanderpump Rules cast such as James Kennedy and Lala Kent.
Filming on the new reality show started late last year, and because of COVID-19 production, insiders say that most of the show takes place in Lisa's outdoor dining area. Her outdoor space is just as beautiful as the inside. How luxurious!
Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump will air on March 18 on E!.