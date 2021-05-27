The 'MAFS' Reunion Showed How Early Chris Had Doubts About Paige

From the beginning, Chris Williams wasn't happy about being matched with Paige Banks on Married at First Sight . He explained more than once throughout the course of Season 12 that he wasn't attracted to her and didn't quite understand why the show's experts had matched them together. So when Paige's friend, Nancy, confronted Chris about it on the MAFS reunion special, it opened up a can of worms that had been closed since filming.

To her credit, Paige has tried to work with Chris through all of the drama, heartache, and confusion. If it wasn't enough that he left her shortly after their honeymoon to see his ex about an unexpected pregnancy, Chris made their Decision Day meeting super tense too.

The reunion wasn't any easier for them, despite Paige claiming they had been doing good for a while. Maybe Nancy stirred the pot, but Team Paige fans would probably say the pot needed to be stirred.