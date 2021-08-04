'Pray Away' Exposes Gay Conversion Camps and an "Anti-Gay Movement"

Netflix's documentary Pray Away offers a look at the dangers of gay conversion therapy and addresses the existence of such religious camps today. The documentary director, Kristine Stolakis, has worked on other projects before; however, she explained that Pray Away presented the opportunity to make a movie about something else she's deeply passionate about.

That is, exposing anti-LGBTQ organizations that support or promote conversion therapy. Her inspiration for Pray Away came from a family member who has first-hand experience with such tactics.

The documentary speaks with ex-conversion therapy advocates and others in what she calls the "ex-gay movement." But the inspiration behind it all started with Kristine's family.