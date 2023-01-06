Prince Harry’s Frostbite Story in ‘Spare’ Has Some People Cringing About the TMI Share

As Harry notes within the pages of Spare, he shared the “discomfort of my frost nipped ears and cheeks” with his family, including his father, who has since become King Charles III. However, the prince kept his chilly willy a secret from, well, Willy and the rest of the wedding party.

“While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t,” he elaborates in the book, adding that following the nuptials seen ‘round the globe, the future Duke of Sussex got medical care for the unfortunate frostbite.