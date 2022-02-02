Here's Your Season 1 Recap of 'Raised by Wolves' Before Season 2 Starts

Paul (Felix Jamieson), the 12-year-old child of Marcus/Caleb and Sue/Mary (Niamh Algar), is beginning to hear inner voices indicating he is not their child. He is currently rising to become something like the child of Mithraic prophecy. Fans are also curious about Marcus, in his deranged state, and whether or not he will pursue Paul, Mother, Father, and the rest into the Tropical Zone. Is he being manipulated by unseen forces, as Mother was when her birth was corrupted? Only time will tell.